Nigerians have not benefitted from democracy — Na’Abba

THE former speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Ghali Umar Na’Abba has said that the lives of Nigerians going by the prevailing circumstance are not better today than before 1999, saying only some politicians who made money illegitimately have their lives improved.

Umar Na’Abba made the assertion in an interview with BBC Hausa, after honouring an invitation by the Department of Security Service (DSS).

Hon. Na’Abba, however, disclosed that he was invited by the DSS based on misleading press reports. His words, “Some newspapers circulated a story that we are going to lead people to carry out a mass action in the county. That is not our intention.

Our intention…