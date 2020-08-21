Oshiomhole, Gambari Villa meeting can truncate Nigeria’s democracy

NATIONAL Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has warned that unless President Muhammadu Buhari acts quickly, the recent meeting between the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and the president’s chief of staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has the capacity to truncate democracy in the country.

A video of the two men in the Presidential Villa, Abuja where Oshiomhole is heard talking about “arrests,” surfaced recently, alarming the main opposition party. In a press conference at the national secretariat of the PDP in Abuja on Thursday, Prince Uche Secondus urged President Buhari to call both men to…