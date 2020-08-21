Police command in Zamfara advises applicants against scammers

The Zamfara State Police command has advised applicants in the ongoing police constables recruitment exercise in the state to be wary of online scammers.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, gave the advice in a statement in Gusau on Friday.

“The police command in Zamfara wishes to inform indigenes of the state, who successfully completed the online recruitment registration form that physical and credential screening of applicants have been scheduled to commence from Aug. 24 to Sept. 6, 2020.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Usman Nagogo, has advised the applicants to be wary of online imposters, scammers and other criminal elements who might want to…