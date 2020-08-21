SDP still participating in Ondo LG poll ― Lawmaker

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) says it is still taking part in the Ondo State local government election billed for Saturday.

The party said it had only withdrawn participation in Idanre Local Government Area and not the entire 18 council areas in the state.

The party’s position was contained in a statement by Rep. Tajudeen Adefisoye (SDP-Idanre/ Ifedore Federal Constituency) and made available to newsmen in Akure by his media aide, Mr Oluyemi Fasipe.

Adefisoye alleged that there had been a continuous attack on members of the SDP in Idanre Local Government Area since Tuesday, saying this informed the party’s withdrawal from contesting the election in the area.

He commended members of…