Bello signs Confluence University of Science and Technology bill into law

THE Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has assented to the bills for the establishment of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara and the Central Reference Hospital, Okene which were passed by the State House of Assembly respectively.

The governor while performing this statutory function in his office said the importance of education and health to the society cannot be overemphasized.

He reiterated the fact that the world economy is gravitating from being theoretical based to a more advanced and practical innovative driven style of knowledge acquisition and Confluence University would serve as a specialized one that will provide the much-needed manpower for the…