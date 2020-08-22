Buhari suspends Babalakin as UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis.

This was announced Friday night in a terse press statement signed by the spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong.

The release contains members of the panel are as follows:

1. Professor Tukur Sa’ad as Chairman

2. Barrister Victor Onuoha as member

3.Professor Ikenna Onyido as member

4.Professor Ekanem Braide as member

5.Professor Adamu K. Usman as member

6. Chief Jimoh Bankole as member

7. Barrister Grace Ekanem as Secretary.

In the statement, Buhari…