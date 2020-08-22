Five marital s3x senses | Intimacy

I am a disciple of great s3x in marriage. This is because s3x is one of the sustaining factors in marriage. Without it, marriage cannot succeed. As a matter of fact, it is one of the three regularly canvassed purposes of marriage, at the point of joining, during the ceremony, either at the court, or religious centre. i.e. church or mosque.

In my quest for s3xual satisfaction in marriage, I have developed what I term five s3x senses. This is patterned along the five sense organs in human beings. We are mostly aware,as a matter of fact, that these five sense organs are what make a human being completely functional. Likewise, the five s3x senses are the basics for a great s3x life in…