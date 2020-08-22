Flight crew saved my life, Aisha Buhari says on return from Dubai for medical treatment

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has hailed the captain and crew of the presidential jet conveying her from Dubai to Abuja, for successfully navigating dangerous turbulence to ensure the safety of all on board.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday night, she confirmed that the flight encountered clear air turbulence which was navigated by the captain and crew.

The First Lady, who was in the Middle East for medical treatment, stressed the need for the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of the recently released N100 billion credit support for the healthcare…