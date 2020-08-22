Improve local government service, Governor Yahaya tasks Commission

Members of Gombe State Local Government Service Commission have been charged to ensure effective monitoring, supervision and decisive steps that will improve the fortunes of the local government system.

The charge was given by Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya who also stressed the need for a close working relationship between the state and local governments with a view to achieving the common objective of bringing development and improving the lives of the citizenry.

The Governor was speaking when he received the Chairman and members of the Commission who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House on Friday.

He charged the members to bring to bear the enormous wealth of…