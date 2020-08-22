Kataf, Hausa, Fulani meet, adopt 13-point agenda for peace

Following the sectarian crisis that erupted in Zango Kataf between the Katafs and Hausa /Fulani which led to the death of over 200 people, the warring groups have met and agreed on a 13-point agenda that will promote peace in the local government area.

The meeting which was summoned by the paramount ruler of the Chiefdom, AgwaAtyap, Sir Dominic Gambo Yahaya on Saturday was chaired by Air Vice Marshal, Ishaya Shekari and Dr Salim Musa Umar.

At the end of the meeting, a communique which was read by the chairman of the summit AVM Shekari titled, ‘Atyap Peace and Reconciliation Summit’ was made available to the Tribune Online.

According to the Shekari security personnel, leaders from Atyap…