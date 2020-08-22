Local hunter, Kogi vigilante kill one, arrest armed robbers

THE Kabba Bunu local hunters in conjunction with the Kogi State Vigilante on Saturday arrested some notorious armed robbers inside a thick forest along Aiyede olle road in Kabba Bunu Local Government.

Hon. Moses Olorunleke, the SSA Security to the state governor, who disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday described his administration as one that is committed to securing the lives and property of the local Government citizen’s, promising the people of his determination to ensure that all parts of the Local Government are adequately protected.

According to him, the preliminary investigation revealed that during the late hours of Friday, an operation was made where thousands of…