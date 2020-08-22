NCDC confirms 601 new cases, total now 51,905

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 601 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 51,905.

The NCDC made the announcement on Saturday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 22nd of August 2020, 601 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 51905 cases have been confirmed, 38767 cases have been discharged and 997 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 601 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos(404), FCT(37), Oyo(19), Ondo(14), Abia(13), Enugu(13), Kaduna(13), Edo(12), Kano(12), Kwara(11), Ebonyi(10), Nasarawa(7), Ogun(6), Osun(5), Delta(5), Niger(5),…