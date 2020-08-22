NSCDC nabs 8 suspected kidnappers in Iseyin

The Agro Rangers Squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has arrested eight suspected kidnappers in Iseyin area of the state.

According to the NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Oduwole Olusegun, in a statement made available to newsmen, the suspects had been terrorising residents of Ado Awaye, Araromi LCDA, Okaka and Otu communities in Itesiwsju Local Government Area and Ilero in Iwa Local Council Development Authority.

Among those arrested were two female members of the kidnapping syndicate.

The arrest was made possible after a member of the public made a distress call to the Agro Rangers in Oke Ogun axis at about 11:15 p.m. last Thursday that…