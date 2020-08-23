Abiru, Polaris Bank CEO, retires August 31

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, has announced his retirement from the service of Polaris Bank, effective August 31, 2020.

Abiru hinged his retirement on the successful completion of his second two-year tenure at the helm of the bank.

According to a statement from Polaris Bank, Abiru, in a farewell message to the staff of the bank, explained that having served meritoriously in the banking industry for nearly three decades, he had resolved to retire to enable him contribute his quota in other areas of the society.

He was quoted to have said, “It gives me great pleasure to say that, with the support of the board, executive management…