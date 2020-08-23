Adetiba tells fans to prepare for more surprises

For ace director, Kemi Adetiba, King of Boys 2 will come with a bag full of surprises.

However, the filmmaker refused to clarify if the intended ‘King Of Boys 2’ will be a prequel or sequel to the first franchise.

Adetiba, a popular music video director turned the table in 2018 and regsitered her name on the lips and minds of many movie lovers when she hit the movie screens with King of Boys 1 that got people talking.

The movie earned recognitions from within and outside the country and many had thought she was done but the director, who was brains behind many music videos that have appeared on Channel O, MTV Base, Soundcity TV, BET and Netflix said there was more to her.

