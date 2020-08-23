Critical success factors (II) | Your Life counts |Tribune Online

Last time we began looking at the issue of success. We saw that success is an innate desire every human being has. Every rational human being wants to make a success of his or her life. This desire for success is a force in each human being and if properly harnessed and released it comes with great dividends. When the desire is suppressed, frustrated or killed a man becomes frustrated.

The journey of success starts with a desire coupled with intelligent action. As we embark on the journey of success we will come across issues, situation and people who will oppose us and if our desire to succeed is not rock solid we are likely to give upon our dream. The key is to keep going.

“Success…