Dissolve yourselves as registered associations if you don’t like CAMA law, CAC tells churches, others

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has disclosed that churches, other religious bodies and non-governmental charitable organisations registered with the commission as association were free to dissolve as a registered association if they were not comfortable with the newly signed Company and Allied Act (CAMA) 2020.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, the Registrar General of CAC, Alh. Garba Abubakar said it was not mandatory for associations to be registered before they can operate. “unlike businesses that the law is saying you must register mandatory if you are carrying out business using names rather than your surname or full names, the law says you must register, but for…