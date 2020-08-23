Edo: Gambari won’t interfere in election ― Presidency source

The Presidency has assured that the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, has no plans to interfere in the conduct of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

This followed speculation that the former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s recent meeting with him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja was an attempt to get him to facilitate the arrest of unknown opposition members in the state.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had interpreted the video of Oshiomhole and Gambari where the former party boss spoke of “arrests” and “dealing with” some unknown individuals as a plot to arrest…