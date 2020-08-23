FRSC, driving schools adopt safety, training resolutions

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Driving School Associations (DSA) have adopted resolutions towards the promotion of quality drivers’ training and ensuring safety on Nigeria roads.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi and representatives of DSA disclosed these resolutions in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, ACM Bisi Kazeem, on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the associations that attended the meeting include Nigeria Driving School Proprietors Association (NDSPA), Association of Driving Instructors of Nigeria (ADIN) and Driving School Association of Nigeria (DSAN).

“The three associations were encouraged to close ranks by working as a team…