Gombe gov restates commitment to provision of sound education

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has restated the commitment of his administration to providing a sound education which he described as one of the cardinal programmes of his administration.

He added that the move is to ensure that sound education is adequately and properly provided for the young people of the state right from the basic to the tertiary level.

The Governor restated this when he paid an unscheduled visit to the headquarters of the Ministry of Education where he inspected some instructional materials procured by the State Education Programme Investment Project (SEPIP), which is a World Bank project designed to address some of the challenges in schools as a result…