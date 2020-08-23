Jigawa awards 173 water supply contract

THE Jigawa State government has approved the awarding of water supply in different towns and villages at 12 local government areas in the total sum over of N173 million.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse by the state’s Commissioner of Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, said: “The decision was taken at the state executive council meeting presided over by the state governor Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar.”

Alhaji Bala Ibrahim explained that”the council discussed and considered various issues concerning the improvement of the wellbeing of Jigawa citizens among which is a memo presented by…