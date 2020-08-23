NBA controversy: Don’t allow it to take religious and ethnic dimensions ― Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll has said governor Nasir el-Rufai is not associated with religious bigotry describing his withdrawal from Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as sad for the freedom of speech.

The former Emir who was in Kaduna State for an official visit arrived the state around 10:30 am Sunday, and cautioned the NBA not to allow the controversy to take religious or ethnic dimensions.

The former Emir was received by the State governor Nasir el-Rufai at the government house around 1:00 pm.

Speaking inside the Governor’s office, Emir Sanusi described the NBA’s disinvitation to Nasir el-Rufai as sad for freedom of speech.

He also said he was aware that most of the NBA…