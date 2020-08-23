Nigerian Grammy-winning artist Sikiru Adepoju releases single

World-renowned master of Nigerian talking drum and two-time Grammy winner, Sikiru Adepoju, has released his second single ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ off his upcoming debut nine-track album and collaboration with Riddim Doctors project.

Distributed by DashGo across all digital platforms, the single, which dropped on August 20, 2020 on MansMark Records, is a vibrant remake of John Denver’s iconic ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ giving African flavor to the beloved country classic.

Founder of MansMark Records, Prince Ayo Ajisebutu asserts, in a press statement that Adepoju, dubbed ‘the Mozart of Talking Drum’ by longtime musical collaborator Mickey Hart, found deep inspiration…