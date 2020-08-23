Senator links insecurity in Nigeria to unemployment

Senator representing Kwara Central senatorial district of Kwara State in the National Assembly, Yahaya Oloriegbe, has attributed increasing rate of insecurity in the country to high unemployment rate, saying that there is a nexus between drug abuse and unemployment.

Speaking at a news programme of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kwara State council in Ilorin at the weekend, the lawmaker, who described unemployment as a time bomb, called on three tiers of government to urgently address the situation.

The lawmaker, who, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts at opening job opportunities for people, particularly the youth, lauded the…