TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban

Chinese video app TikTok is taking legal action to challenge a ban imposed by US President Donald Trump.

According to a BBC report, Mr Trump’s executive order prohibits transactions with TikTok’s owner ByteDance from mid-September.

Officials in Washington are concerned that the company could pass data on American users to the Chinese government, something ByteDance has denied doing.

The short video-sharing app has 80 million active US users.

TikTok says it has tried to engage with Mr Trump’s administration for nearly a year but has encountered a lack of due process and an administration that pays “no attention to facts”.

“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that…