Ugwuanyi reiterates commitment towards rural transformation

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reiterated his regime’s commitment towards the improvement of lives of the people, saying that the recent repeal and re-enactment law of the Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) in the state is to reposition the agency for effective rural transformation.

Ugwuanyi stated this through his deputy, Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo, when the “Documentary Team” of CSDP from Abuja led by Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf, paid him a courtesy call at Government House, Enugu at the weekend.

The governor explained that the framework under the new law would enable the agency to key into the World Bank standards for effective and efficient service delivery as well…