ECOWAS assists Nigeria with 3.339MT cereals

As predicted by stakeholders in the agricultural sector, the COVID-19 pandemic has become a threat to not just Nigerian agriculture, but to the global food supply.

In the early stage of lockdown as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, stakeholders raised alarm over the looming food crisis if proper steps were not taken to get farmers back to the farm.

Following the fallout of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) in conjunction with its Donors and Financial Partners has freely donated 3.399 Metric Tons (MT) worth of cereals as humanitarian assistance to support the most vulnerable populations towards mitigating the effect of COVID-19 Pandemic…