Emir of Kano visits Ilorin Thursday

Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, will on Thursday 27, August 2020 arrive the ancient city of Ilorin as part of his familiarization tours to emirates across the nation since his ascension to the throne.

A statement issued by the media team of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on Monday reads: Come Thursday 27, August 2020, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, will be receiving Mai-Martaba Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano.

“On arrival at the Ilorin International Airport, the monarch would be received by high and powerful traditional chiefs of Ilorin Emirate with horse riders ushering him into the…