Forcing Reps Committees to halt probe criminal, PDP insists

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday insisted that the action of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership of the House of Representatives to shut down the sitting of committees carrying out investigation on the executive “in order to cover corruption in the APC administration and shield corrupt APC leaders,” is criminal.

The main opposition party made the assertion in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Monday, noting that no amount of vituperations, hauling of insults, threats and secret phone calls from the APC leadership of the House of Representatives and its agents will make it jettison its stance against what it termed the…