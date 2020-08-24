IPOB killed two of our operatives in Enugu ― DSS

The Department of State Security (DSS) has said that its patrol team was on Sunday attacked and two operatives were killed at Emene, Enugu State by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

DSS, according to Dr Peter Afunanya, its spokesperson, lost two personnel in what was “clearly an unprovoked violent attack launched by IPOB on the team while on official duty.

According to him, “the Service hereby condoles with families of the departed officers and also prays for the repose of their souls.

“However, all measures have been put in place to ensure that their killers and everyone involved in this dastardly act are promptly apprehended and brought to justice….