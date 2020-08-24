Lagos govt deploys 48 safety marshals to jetties

The Lagos State Government Safety Commission has deployed 48 COVID-19 Safety Marshals to jetties across the state as part of the efforts at containing the spread of the virus.
Mr Lanre Mojola, Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, disclosed this in a statement, on Sunday, in Lagos.
According to him, the Lagos State Safety Commission, Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) have trained and deployed 48 volunteers as COVID-19 Safety Marshals to jetties across the State.
He said that the safety marshals were saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that commuters would wear Personal Protective Equipment and provide safety…
Source: Nigerian Tribune