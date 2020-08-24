Lagos govt deploys 48 safety marshals to jetties

The Lagos State Government Safety Commission has deployed 48 COVID-19 Safety Marshals to jetties across the state as part of the efforts at containing the spread of the virus.

Mr Lanre Mojola, Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, disclosed this in a statement, on Sunday, in Lagos.

According to him, the Lagos State Safety Commission, Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) have trained and deployed 48 volunteers as COVID-19 Safety Marshals to jetties across the State.

He said that the safety marshals were saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that commuters would wear Personal Protective Equipment and provide safety…