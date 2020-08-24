Lagos PDP vows to take on APC vote for vote

As Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) concludes all preparations towards holding a hitch-free screening of aspirants to the vacant senatorial and state Assembly seats in the state, scheduled for Tuesday, the party has vowed to take on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) vote for vote, strategy for strategy in the coming bye-elections elections and the 2023 General Elections.

This was just as the party congratulated the newly inaugurated South West Caretaker Committee of PDP, expressing its unequivocal confidence in the committee to steer the geopolitical zone to electoral victories.

The party revealed this in a statement made available to newsmen by its…