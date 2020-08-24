Nigeria records 322 new cases, total now 52,227

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 322 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country., bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 52,227.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 23rd of August 2020, 322 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 52227 cases have been confirmed, 38945 cases have been discharged and 1002 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 322 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos(130), Bauchi(36), FCT(25), Edo(17), Bayelsa(14), Ogun(14), Oyo(14), Anambra(13), Kaduna(12), Ondo(11), Abia(10), Osun(6), Plateau(5), Kwara(5),…