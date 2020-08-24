Over 6,000 Nigerian youths to benefit from UNESCO, Canada scholarships

OVER 6,000 Nigerian youths are to benefit from scholarships being offered by the University of Canada West, designed to give the beneficiaries necessary skills and entrepreneurship to be self-reliance.

The scholarship scheme tagged, “The August Project (TAP)” is a tripartite partnership between the Association of Business Executives, United Kingdom; the University of Canada West and United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)’s Read and Earn Federation (REF) in order to build a global workforce.

Country Director of UNESCO TAP project, Mr Abdulsalami Ladigbolu, told Tribune Online on Monday in Abuja that the partnership would give at least 6,000 Nigerian…