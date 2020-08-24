OYSAA DG draws FERMA’s attention to deteriorating state of Ogbomoso/Ilorin, Ibadan/Oyo roads

Director-General, Oyo State Signage and Advertising Agency (OYSAA), Temilola Adibi, has once again drawn the attention of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), to the deteriorating state of Ogbomoso/Ilorin and Ibadan/Oyo roads.

Adibi, while speaking with Tribune Online by phone on Sunday, also noted the slow pace of work on the rehabilitation of the Oyo/Ogbomoso Road, adding that this does no good for the economic viability of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

He further stated that FERMA must pay serious attention to the deteriorating state of the Ogbomoso/Ilorin and Ibadan/Oyo roads, because these roads, if not urgently repaired and put to proper shape, would make a mess of the…