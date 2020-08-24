Route to iconic leadership | Leadership & Management

The transformation of leaders into icons has much to do with what they don’t do rather than what they do. While it is fashionable for leaders to say ‘yes’ to a number of things, it is only those who make it a habit to say ‘no’ to many things that become icons.

According to Warren Buffet, the investment guru, “The difference between successful people and very successful people is that very successful people say ‘no’ to almost everything.” He explained that by trying to be nice to people who bombard them for one favour or the other, leaders who say ‘yes’ to people are unable to devote the best of their time and other resources to those activities that are critical to…