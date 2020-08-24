Wada Maida: Mentorship as a mantra

IN his life, the late Malam Wada Maida was synonymous with brilliance, humility, patience, kindness and courage. His thoughts, ideals, views on journalism and in life motivated many of us who came close to him and will continue to inspire us. Here are my remarks as the tributes flow in praise of the good man that he was. In my early days as an Editor at the Triumph Publishing Company in Kano, the late Chairman of the Peoples Daily and the News Agency of Nigeria, Malam Wada was in the forefront, along with a handful of other senior journalists in the country, to revive the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) that had been moribund for 20 years. He found me a worthy foot soldier in the…