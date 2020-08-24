Withdrawn invitation: NBA missed opportunity to interrogate el-Rufai —Sanusi

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said with the withdrawal of its invitation to Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, as one of the speakers at its a convention, the association missed a good opportunity to interrogate the governor on why he is doing what he is doing.

Sanusi said this on Sunday during a visit to the governor in Kaduna. According to him, “Everybody has a right to fair hearing and most importantly for me, if you feel that the governor is not doing something right, you should invite him and ask him to explain what he is doing. That is the best way to handle issues like this.”

Meanwhile, former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll has said, Governor Nasir…