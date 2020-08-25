Court refuses bail to seven suspects who invaded Edo Assembly

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of Benin High Court has declined the request for the bail application of the seven suspects who allegedly invaded the Edo State House of Assembly complex on August 6.

When the case came up yesterday, Justice Ikponmwonba granted permission for the transfer of the suspects who are to be remanded in the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for lack of enough space to accommodate the suspected thugs.

This followed the request by the Police Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Akomen Adaghe who said that the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Zone 5 cell was overcrowded, pleaded with the judge to grant him the permission to take them to the State CID where there is enough…