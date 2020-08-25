FG secures $6.2 bn for critical power projects

The Federal Government on Tuesday, says it has secured a sum of $6.150 billion for development of critical power projects in Nigeria.

Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman made the disclosure while highlighting his achievements in the last one year.

While giving a breakdown, he said $2.3billion is earmarked for the Siemens project,$1.6billion for the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme(TREP),$1.7billion for DISREP and $550 million World Bank’s and AFDB National Expansion Programme.

He said the projects are aimed at achieving generation, transmission and distribution of 25,000MWs of power by 2025.

Also, he said the sum will see to the provision of off-grid hybrid solar to…