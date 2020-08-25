Global agricultural robots market to grow moderately in five years —Report

THE global agricultural robots market size is expected to continue its moderate growth after reaching a value of $4.7 billion in 2019.

Agricultural robotics or agribots refers to the introduction of automation technologies into biosystems such as agriculture, forestry, and fisheries.

According to a new report by IMARC Group, agricultural robots are one of the latest innovations in the agricultural industry which role in the development of the viable sector of the economy cannot in any way be underestimated.

These robots automate slow, dull and repetitive tasks which enable the farmers to focus more on improving the overall production yields. From robotic arms to drones and…