Gov Bello inaugurates Administrative Panel to investigate allegation of Illegal Issuance License to Wood Merchants

Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has inaugurated a 7-man Administrative panel to investigate the allegations of bribery, illegal issuance of license and permits to wood merchants that were involved in felling of trees in the state.

The Governor inaugurated the committee at the Government House, Minna on Monday, with a charge on the members to be passionate in the discharge of their assignment and not to compromise.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, explained that the committee members were carefully selected considering…