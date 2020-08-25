Lagos communities lament threat to life, properties

With several tank farms (storage of combustible petroleum products) licensed by the Department of Petroleum Resources to operate in the densely populated Satellite Town/Ijegun Egba, Lagos, the movement of these tankers has continued to threaten the safety of residents considering the carriage of flammable petroleum product. In this piece, MUHAMMED SUBAIR reports residents’ frustration.

It is a terrible period for residents and business owners along Old Ojo road in Alakija as they report that tanker drivers, who use their corridor due to the existence of petroleum tank farms within that axis, have subjected them to a tortuous daily routine of a bad road network and moribund…