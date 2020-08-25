Man in court for allegedly defrauding ex-wife of N1.7m

A 40-year-old man, Ishola Kamorudeen, on Tuesday appeared in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding his former wife, Rukayat Mufutau, of N1,740, 000.

The police charged Ishola, who lives in Monatan area of Ibadan, with two counts of obtaining money under false pretence and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that Ishola between 2018 and 2020, allegedly obtained N1. 740 million from Mufutau as an investment in a business which was a false representation.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 419 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.