NCC’s projects, adding value to Nigeria’s digital transformation —Danbatta

THE Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC),

Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, has said that the various projects being executed by the Commission and other agencies add significant value to Nigeria’s digital transformation journey.

Danbatta stated this during the 4th phase of the virtual inauguration of additional 12 digital economy projects implemented by agencies under the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy.

The projects were commissioned last week in Abuja by the Minister, Dr Isa Pantami, which also coincided with the minister’s one year in office.

Commending the minister for the commissioning, the EVC said this had helped showcase the…