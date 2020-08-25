Rapists are terrorists, they will destroy the country if treated with levity ― Northern Islamic and Christian leaders

Prominent Northern and Christian leaders have observed that rapists are terrorists and they could destroy the country if they are treated with levity.

Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Kabir Gombe and Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev John Joseph Hayab, who spoke described rape as partly responsible for the security challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

The religious leaders both spoke in Kaduna, on Tuesday, at the end of a two-day conference on Emergency Call To Action against rape, organised by the wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Ummi Garba El-Rufa’i.

While Sheikh Gombe said, rapists are terrorists and should be given the most stringent of punishment,…