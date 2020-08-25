Supreme Court slates Aug 31 to decide Wada, Yahaya Bello’s fate

The Supreme Court on Tuesday has slated Monday, August 31, to deliver judgement in the appeal brought before it by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr Musa Wada and his party, challenging the re-election of Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the November 16, 2019 governorship election held in the state.

The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal had, in a concurrent judgment affirmed Yahaya Bello’s re-election on the grounds that Wada and his party failed to prove the allegations of electoral malpractices in their petition challenging Yahaya Bello’s re-election.