Youths donate relief items to 105 households in Ikorodu community

YOUTHS under the aegis of Executives Helping Initiative, have donated relief materials to about 105 households in Aga community area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The donation was part of the monthly drive to ameliorate the hardship of the COVID-19 on the people of the state.

The initiative which partners its members who are celebrating their birthday delivered the materials to the aged members of the community.

In a release issued shortly after the distribution of the items, the group said that the ‘Executives Helping Initiative’ is a charity organisation in Lagos, spearhead by youths.

The group further said that its target are communities, aged persons, orphanages, hospitals, prisons and…