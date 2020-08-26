President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in 12 newly appointed permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

President Buhari performed the ceremony on Wednesday morning shortly before he began to preside over the day’s virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The appointment of the new permanent secretaries was made known in June in a statement issued by the Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

They include Belgore Shuaib Mohammad Lomido (Kwara); Akinlade Oluwatoyin (Kogi); Ekpa Anthonia Akpabio (Cross River); Alkali Bashir Nura (Kano); Ardo Babayo…