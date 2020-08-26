Computer operator in court over alleged theft of goods

An 18-year-old computer operator, Christ Faith, on Wednesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, over alleged theft of goods worth N109,000.

The Computer operator, Faith, who resides in Kubwa, is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Agada told the court that the complainant, Christian Peter of Arab Road, Kubwa, Abuja, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Aug. 21.

Agada said the defendant who is also a sales representative in the complainant’s shop in Byazhin road, Kubwa, Abuja, stole six Jam box MP3 wireless valued N16, 800, memory cards valued N7, 000, 20 Nokia and Techno batteries valued N3, 000 and 36 cellphone chargers valued N18, 000.

The prosecution…